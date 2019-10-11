Cop dies under mysterious circumstances

State Times News JAMMU: A cop died under mysterious circumstances in Janipur area on Thursday. As per the details, Sumit Thakur, son of Charan Singh, resident of Bagwa Doda, presently staying a Bhawani Nagar area of Janipur fell unconscious in market and was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
