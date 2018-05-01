Cop, brother assault AAP leader; no FIR yet

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activist was allegedly assaulted by a police cop and his brother and was threatened by them not to promote their party in the area.

A written complaint was made to the SHO Bishnah for registration of case against the accused constable Romesh Lal and his brother Madan Lal but the SHO has not registered the FIR yet.

In this regard, a deputation of Senior AAP leaders today called on IGP, Jammu, S.D Singh as also SSP Jammu and lodged protest about the highhandedness and assault on a senior AAP activist namely Ram Paul Khajuria- a retired official of Irrigation department by one Romesh Lal, a serving Constable in Police Station Arnia, district Jammu whose brother Madan Lal of same village Bamnyal also joined Romesh Lal in the assault and threatened him of dire consequences in case he does not stop the political activities of AAP in the area as the victim Ram Paul Khajuria had organised a big public meeting in the village in which senior AAP leaders from Punjab had participated. The deputation demanded immediate registration of FIR and also transfer of Romesh Lal who misuses his official position in his village Police Station.

The IGP gave a patient hearing to the deputation and immediately rang up the concerned Police official for taking appropriate action against the delinquent cop. He also asked the concerned SHO to submit a report to him within 2/3 days.

The deputation include Deep Singh, Founder and National Council Member AAP, Ram Singh Chauhan, Kuldeep Kumar Rao, Raj Kumar Nichal, Mehar Singh and Ram Paul Khajuria.