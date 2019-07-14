Cop among two arrested with heroin

State Times News

SRINAGAR/UDHAMPUR: Police on Saturday arrested two persons including a cop and seized heroin from their possession.

As per the details, officers at the checkpoint established at Chogul seized heroin concealed in a polythene bag weighing 750 gms from a person which was driving a Santro car (JK01V-1178).

The accused identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Peer, son of Abdul Ahad, resident of Kalmuna Handwara, was arrested and shifted to Police Station Handwara where he remains in custody.

A case vide FIR No 188/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered against him in Police Station Handwara and investigation has been taken up. It is learnt that the arrested person works in Armed Police.

Meanwhile, Udhampur Police during a Naka at Circular Road intercepted a man who was evading checking. On search, police recovered 7 gms heroin from his possession. The accused identified as Arjun Raina was arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against him.