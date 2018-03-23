Cop among three held with heroin

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police Constable among three drug peddlers were arrested and 70 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession.

According to reports, Gandhi Nagar Police, during a Naka, at Green Belt Chowk Gandhi Nagar intercepted one car bearing registration No JK03F/5377 with two occupants. During checking police recovered 55 grams heroin from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Saleem, son of Noor Din, resident of Asrarabad, Sidhra and Gulam Mohammad, son of Mohammad Sadiq, resident of Kawari, Kupwara who is a police constable posted in IR 7th BN.

In another Naka checking at Shamshan Ghat, Shastri Nagar, police intercepted one motor bearing Regd No JK02BF/6903. During checking, police recovered 15 grams heroin from possession of motorcyclist. The accused has been identified as Sahil Ahmed, son of Munir Ahmed, resident of 514, New Plot Jammu.

Accordingly, case FIR No 67/2018 under Sections 8, 21 and 22 NDPS Act and case FIR No 68/2018 under Sections 8, 21 and 22 NDPS Act respectively were registered at Police Station Gandhi Nagar.

The arrests and recovery has been made by Insp Sunil Singh Jasrotia SHO Gandhi Nagar assisted by SI Kali Charan, SI Jaipaul Singh, ln-charge Police Post Nehru Market under the supervision of SDPO City South Rafiq Manhas, SP City South Sandeep Choudhary and SSP Jammu, Vivek Gupta.