Cop among three attempt suicide

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A cop among three persons attempted suicide by consuming poisonous substance at their respective places on Wednesday.

As per the details, Jai, son of Krishan Lal, resident of Bohri, who is posted with IRP 9th Battalion consumed some poisonous substance in his house. He was shifted to hospital by his family members where he is under treatment. Meanwhile, Yoginder Kumar, son of Chuni Lal, resident of Kandoli Nagrota and Devinder, son of Makhan Lal, resident of Ramnagar also consumed some poisonous substance in their respective houses and under treatment at hospital.