Cooperative Week celebrations held

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Department of Cooperative celebrated 65th Cooperative Week at Sainik Co-operative Public High School Tikri, Udhampur in which the flag was hoisted by Registrar Co-operative Societies J&K M.M Rehman Gashi and addressed the gathering regarding the achievements and importance of the day. All the employee/representative of the co-operative societies from all the blocks were present. All the members of the societies highlighted the achievements/problems.

The registrar said that co-operative movements is meant to help the poor and downtrodden section especially the rural population of the country. Sainik School Tikri presented cultural programme and drawing competition. Sandish Kumar Gupta Joint Registrar Cooperative Societies (B&F) Jammu and Distt. Officers were also present in the programme.

Dr. Pardeep Singh, Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies Agriculture Udhampur, Natu Ram Kuduial Sec. Ex-servicemen Cooperative Consumer Store Ltd Udhampur also spoke on the occasion.

Jagdish Chand Anthal (Gen. Manager CMS Sudhmadev), Mohan Lal, President Jaganoo MPCS CEO Rakesh Kumar, Sundar Shanta Manager Jammu Women Credit Cooperative Branch Udhampur, Founder Members of Ex Service Cooprative Consumer Store Udhampur, Ret. Col. Y.K Thappa, Dr Hans Raj Sharma and Capt. Durga Singh were also present.