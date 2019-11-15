Cooperative Week celebrated

State Times News

UDHAMPUR: Department of Co-operative Societies Udhampur on Thursday celebrated 66th Cooperative Week commemoration with “Innovation through Rural Cooperative” as theme for this year. Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies (Agri), Dr. Pardeep Singh, who unfurled the Cooperative flag, highlighted the importance of the day besides presenting a brief on achievements of the department in the district. He exhorted upon the officials to engage all sections of the society especially farmers in this week long celebration.