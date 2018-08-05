Cooperation in everyday actions

Share Share 0 Share 0

Cooperation is perhaps one of the least recognised but most valuable of human virtues. It is recognised because it is not part of an end product. It is to do with the process of achieving something and thus its greatness lies in the fact that it is expressed through ordinary, everyday actions.

Shining Sun

A person who has this virtue is a little like the sun shining down on an outdoor event in a place where it normally rains. The event is praised, but afterwards the sun is forgotten. The analogy works, not because there is any virtue in the weather (on the contrary), it demonstrates how vital and yet undistinguished, cooperation is. Without it, the event is dead.

So, for a person to be cooperative means for him to have a quiet eye for what is needed to bring success, and to supply it (and no more) at the right time, in the right place and then to be off. Someone who cooperates, offers his services and then splashes his name on the achievement, is not cooperative. It requires invisibility and precision to do and then to go without waiting for results.

It also takes a discerning eye to see exactly what is needed, to be detached sufficiently from your own approach to a task and just to contribute one ingredient. Sometimes not even an idea, just a hand, a

support.

To an extent, almost everyone expresses this virtue. Everyone will cooperate in something that they care about. But to have this virtue ‘full time’ means to be constantly extending your hand wherever it is needed.

And even if there is nothing visible to be done, the world still needs the support of tranquil minds.

Underlying this virtue, therefore, is something which isn’t the least ordinary: a profound optimism about the future of life in general. If cooperation occurs only in conjunction with individual tasks, that is nothing, but if it springs from the understanding that every act of generosity is contributing to a whole new creation, then it becomes something great. It is fuel for a new world, as is every human virtue when consciously based on a vision of the future.

Perhaps this is what is meant by the term ‘being at one with the world’: when everything you do is thrown into the pool, rather than being a personal move in a personal game.

So what is this vision of the ‘new creation’? Clearly it has not a lot to do with God creating bodies and a land of milk and honey.

New Creation

New creation is only the creation of virtue in human minds. A very intricate process with a great deal of opposition; but say one word, have one thought, do one thing, to uplift another human mind and you have already contributed to it in a significant way.