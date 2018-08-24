Convert pyre-platform of Atal Bihari Vajpayee into a permanent one

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

Atal Bihari Vajpayee led Union Cabinet in the year 2000 passed a resolution that no more Samadhis would be made for departed leaders, and also no government-bungalow would be converted into memorials. Central Government thereafter decided to develop a permanent cremation-platform for dignitaries entitled for state-cremation. Central Government should develop pyre-platform of Atal Bihari Vajpayee into a raised one named after Atal Bihari Vajpayee so that his passed resolution may be respected and extra-ordinary privileged honour may be given to Atal ji by naming the pyre-platform after him like was done by naming VVIP pyre-platform used for cremation of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya at Nigambodh Ghat at Delhi after Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Central Government rightly honoured protocol framed during regime of Atal Bihari Vajpayee by declaring just half-day holiday for Central Government rather than a full-day holiday. However Delhi Government rightly gave him due honour for declaring a full-day holiday at state-level in offices and schools with trade-associations of the capital coming forward for closure of markets in the capital city on August 17, 2018 as mark of respect to undisputed political star of the country.

Madhu Agrawal

Chandni Chowk, Delhi