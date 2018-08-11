Convert Panchayat Ghars into Village Secretariats

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

There are six levels of administration of a state. These are: the state, division, district, sub division, block/ Tehsil and the village. The administrative structure up to the block/Tehsil level is well defined, visible and functional, but the sixth level viz, the village level of administration is invisible and also absent in our State despite the fact that the village level is the most important unit of administration. It is the level where the services of a government are actually required. In other words, it is the ground level of government services. Accordingly, it should be treated as most important and be given priority. The administrative units of different departments exist at higher levels of the administrative ladder viz, division, district, block/Tehsil while the functional units of all the departments operate at the village level. But there is hardly any office at village level. It is a matter of fact that most of the field functionaries of different departments including agriculture, horticulture, sericulture, revenue, irrigation, PHE, PDD and many others are posted in the villages without any office HQ. Consequently, these employees often remain in air and can’t be traced as and when needed by the people. They remain absconding, but get their salary well in time without doing any work. And till date no viable way and method has so far been devised for the administrative control of these field functionaries. There may be many such employees who are running their private business and don’t look like a government employee. So,it is most important that some suitable model of administration be devised for these employees so that their services could be utilised properly.

In this context I would like to suggest that the village Panchayat Ghars should be converted into the Village Sectariates to accommodate the field functionaries of different departments. The headquarters of all of the field workers including VLWs, Field Assistants,JEs, Extension Assistants, Work Supervisor, line-men etc.should be fixed in the village Sectariates. These sectariates can be put under the administrative control of the senior most official. For this purpose, there should be small huts to be used as offices of the different departments. And the biometric attendance system for all the field workers should be installed in each sectariates. All of the these employees should be required to move into their respective areas of operations after marking attendance at their headquarters.

Being a post graduate in Rural Development, a researcher and a rural social worker, I am confident that the proposed model of Rural Development administration would prove very effective and efficient for the welfare of our State with special reference to our rural areas. Hence, the concerned authorities are urged to consider this proposal for implementation of the proposed model for which the author is ready to offer his services.

O. P Sharma ex AMO,

Bagnoti, Nowshera.