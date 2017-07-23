Contractual lecturers threaten to hold protest at Jantar Mantar

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Lambasting the State Government for not showing its serious concern towards their demands, the contractual lecturers, who were on hunger strike for the last 159 days, threatened to move to Delhi to protest at Jantar Mantar in order to highlight their demands before the Central Government.

Pertinent to mention here, that the hunger strike launched by contractual lecturers (10+2) entered in the 160th consecutive day here on Sunday.

The contractual lecturers under the banner of 10+2 Contractual Lecturers Forum assembled near Press Club and took out a rally in support of their demands. They also burnt the effigy of Deputy Chief Minister. The agitating lecturers were demanding regularisation as per the Civil Services Special Provision Act 2010.

Arun Bakshi State President of the Forum said that the hunger strike will continue till their demands are met. He warned the government if their demands are not conceded at the earliest then they would go for a mass movement. The contractual lecturers have also decided that they will move to Delhi to protest at Jantar Mantar in order to highlight their demands before the Central Government.

Among those who joined the protest include Mohammad Iqbal, Ishan Maini, Shafqat Hussain Shah, Rakesh Khajuria Surinder Kumar, Shipeel Singh, Kanchan Bala, Reva Rani, Madhvi Sharma, Saroj Bala and Shilpa Raina.