Contractual lecturers serving in hard zone to get Rs 14,000

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The Department of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Saturday posted 1011 temporary contractual lecturers on academic arrangement in far flung and other Higher Secondary Schools of the Kashmir Division to meet the dearth of staff.

Director School Education Kashmir Dr. G.N. Itoo has issued an order in this regard according to which the vacant posts of the lecturers in Higher Secondary Schools in plains and hilly areas of all the Districts including Kupwara, Baramulla and Anantnag have been filled by these contractual lecturers on academic arrangement which will cater to the shortage of teaching staff in these schools.

The merit list of the candidates will be available on the website of Directorate i.e. www.dsek.nic.in from this evening. Director School Eucation Kashmir Dr GN itoo said the Directorate had received more than 5000 applications for these posts and the selection process was carried out through a written test in a transparent manner.

It is pertinent to mention here that as per the instructions from Minister for Education and Finance Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari, the monthly honorarium of these contractual lecturers has been enhanced from Rs 7000 to Rs 14000 for the contractual lecturers serving 3rd time or serving in hard zones while Rs 10500 will be given to those serving in plain areas.