Contractual lecturers’ chain hunger strike enters 450th day

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The chain hunger strike by contractual lecturers entered 450th day on Wednesday near Press Club demanding their regularisation as per the Civil Services Special Provision Act 2010.

These striking lecturers on Wednesday held protest and raised slogans against government for not conceding their demands. While addressing the media persons, Arun Bakshi, president, All J&K Contractual Lecturer (10+2) Forum Jammu and Kashmir said that, “all governments have ignored the highly educated youth and even the present government despite of assurances is doing nothing for us except exploitation.”

He added, “Genuine demands of contractual Lecturers for the regularization as per Civil Services Special Provision Act 2010 has already been done in all case of doctors, engineers, range officers, language instructors, information officers as well as in case of teachers of Education Departments, only lecturers have been debarred from the right of regularisation.”

He also said that they will continue the chain hunger strike till their case for regularization is settled. Meanwhile Zabir Hussain Shah, Javaid Iqbal, Rashmi Chadha and Pooja Salathia were sitting on chain hunger strike.