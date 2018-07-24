Contractual employees stage protest in Srinagar, detained

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Dozens of contractual employees working under Centre’s Saakshar Bharat Mission (SBM) were detained today as police foiled their protest march towards the official residence of Governor N N Vohra in support of their demand for regularisation of their services.

Hundreds of contractual employees from different parts of the state assembled at Polo View Park here and started marching towards Raj Bhawan in Gupkar area of the city, a police official said.

A large contingent of police was deployed to stop the march and the protesting employees were asked to disperse, the official said.

However, he said, as they continued the march, the police swung into action and used batons to disperse them.

The police also took dozens of protesting employees into custody. (PTI)