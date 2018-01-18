Contractors show poor response to flagship schemes: Govt

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The BJP-PDP alliance government on Wednesday admitted in Legislative Assembly that due to poor or no response to the tenders floated by the Power Development Department (PDD), the Government is finding it difficult to implement the flagship schemes, namely Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY).

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh who is also incharge PDD said in a written to the question of BJP MLA Jammu West Assembly Sat Pal Sharma,” “The delay caused in execution of works under DDUGJY scheme has been compounded owing to cancellation of tenders invited for implementation of the aforesaid scheme because of various irregularities committed in the bidding process.”

The DyCM also informed the Assembly that delay has been further compounded by the litigation, stalling the process of re-tendering.

Due to poor response to the tenders floated by the department, the department has nominated the central PSU’s for fast track execution/ completion of various works under IPDS and DDUGJY in a time bound manner. The House was informed that non-finalization of PIA charges with nominated CPSU’s viz RECPDCL, PGCIL have resulted in delay in implementation of these schemes, which is being sorted out.

In response to the another question whether contractors are ready to execute the project, the House was informed that there has been poor response to most of the e-NITs floated for various schemes.

For timely completion of the projects the department is in process of nominating the CPSUs like RECPDCL, PGCIL and RECTPCL as Project implementing agencies for DDUGJY,IPDS and PMDP in some packages, it was stated.