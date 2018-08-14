Contractors disrupt Sports Council working

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

SRINAGAR: Contractors, who have pending payments with the J&K State Sports Council (JKSSC) on Monday held protest demonstration outside the office of the Secretary at Bakshi Stadium, here.

As per the reports reaching here, the contractors, who were demanding early release of due payments, stopped the staff from entering the office thereby disrupting the normal working. Since, Secretary Sports Council, Rajnish Kumar was not present in office because of his ongoing tour of Jammu, the agitating contractors were pacified by other senior officers, including Administrative Officer with the assurance that their concern will be conveyed to the concerned quarters.