Continuously monitoring situation arising due to cyclone: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he is constantly monitoring the situation in various states arising out of cyclone Ockhi battering parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep islands and now heading towards Gujarat.

“Spoke to all relevant authorities and officials. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected,” he tweeted.

He also appealed to BJP workers in Gujarat to focus on helping people across the state where the cyclone is likely to make a landfall.

“Our karyakartas (workers) should devote themselves to providing all possible assistance and stand shoulder to shoulder with fellow citizens,” he said on Twitter.

Meanwhile Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on the prime minister here and handed over a cheque of Rs 5 crore for the cyclone-affected people in Lakshadweep and other states, an official statement said. (PTI)