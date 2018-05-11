Continuous flip-flop over sensitive policy matters denting BJP image in Jammu

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP has done it again. Instead of opposing the suggestion of announcing unilateral ceasefire during the holy month of Ramadan and Amarnath yatra in the All Parties Meeting in Srinagar, the BJP chose to make public its opposition to the decision 24 hours later, causing much harm to the party’s image in the eyes of the electorate.

On Wednesday Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had announced that the central leadership would be approached to announce unilateral ceasefire in the coming days.

Several BJP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, who was present in the meeting and standing next to the Chief Minister he didn’t deem it fit to issue a clarification before the media or even issue a press statement later to clarify party position on the subject.

Even the office of State BJP Chief Satpal Sharma maintained silence over the issue on Wednesday.

It is only when questions were raised over the timing of the announcement made by the Chief Minister, the damage control exercise was launched by the BJP leaders.

Instead of bringing party ministers face to face with their cabinet colleagues the party chose to field two senior party leaders and also spokespersons to clarify the party position before the media.

Interestingly, Chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi on Thursday clarified that the State BJP was not at all of this opinion. He also emphasised that a call for a unilateral ceasefire was not a unanimous decision at the meeting. The issue was raised by Independent MLA Engineer Rashid, Sethi claimed.

There was no debate on it and BJP did not agree to it, he told reporters.

Question arises whether same BJP leaders had shared the same opinion during the course of the meeting or not. If yes, why Chief Minister took them for ride in front of the entire media fraternity and if not why they failed to project the party’s view point in clear words over the sensitive matter of national interest.

In the past when Chief Minister had chaired meeting of the Tribal Affairs Department, one of the BJP minister was present in the meeting and remained mute spectator. It was only when the minutes of the meeting were released in the public domain by Advocate Ankur Sharma, BJP leadership raised the issue of withdrawing the controversial minutes, which till date they have failed to do so.