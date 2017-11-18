Contempt petition by specially-abled lawyer: DB seeks statement of facts

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Division Bench of the State High Court comprising Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sanjeev Kumar on Saturday issued notice to Director Estates, J&K, Tasaduq Jeelani for filing statement of facts in a contempt petition filed by a specially-abled lawyer of J&K High Court, Suraj Singh seeking initiation of contempt of court proceedings against Minister Estates, J&K Government and Director Estates, J&K for non-compliance of the directions of the Division Bench whereby Minister Estates had been directed to accord consideration to his claim for Government Accommodation under the 5 per cent discretionary quota vested with Minister for Estates.

When this contempt petition came up for hearing, Advocates S.C. Gupta and Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed appearing for petioner submitted that despite the expiry of the time limit fixed by the Division Bench the Minister Estates, J&K Government has failed to consider the case of the petitioner for allotment of residential accommodation forcing petitioner to knock the doors of the Court by invoking contempt jurisdiction.

Advocate Gupta further submitted that the petitioner is the only specially-abled lawyer in entire Jammu Province with 100 per cent visual disability and belongs to a far flung Village Thal falling in Lohai Malhar area of Tehsil Billawar District Kathua and by dint of his hard work qualified LLB (Professional) and later enrolled as Advocate and presently practicing in the Jammu Wing of the High Court for the last more than six years. Advocate Gupta further submitted that the his client has no residential house in Jammu and his case for Government Accommodation deserves sympathetic consideration by the concerned Minister.