‘Construction’ near Army Depot; ex-minister being targeted under ‘conspiracy’

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Raising no objection over construction of 50 to 60 houses in close vicinity of Army Depot Nagrota, political rivals are targeting an ex-minister, who is constructing a house in the same periphery but far away from the Depot’s boundary wall by giving misleading information.

Though the Army unit with Ammunition Sub Depot at Ban village, near Panjgrain, has no objection with the construction of over 50 houses in its close vicinity yet a few political rivals are approaching the Army to take action against the former minister despite the construction taking place far away from the boundary wall

This land at Ban village was purchased by the ex-minister in 2014 when he was not even elected as MLA. Thereafter the construction started and no one had raised any objections, as the same vicinity had more than 40 houses.

The ex-minister’s under-construction house is being used as a tool to disturb the entire village, said Om Prakash, who is residing in the village for the past over 60 years.

“To malign the ex-minister and to mar his political career, the rivals within his party and outside have adopted a mean way to target the under- construction house,” said a BJP worker residing in the same village, adding spot visit to the site clearly shows that the construction is far away from the wall of the Army unit.

“It is more than 600 meters away from the Army Unit wall but still the Army is being approached by the rivals to stall the construction of this particular house,” said a local Sohan Lal, adding that there are houses which are just 20 to 30 feet away from the Army Unit wall.

“Why only the ex-minister’s under-construction house is being targeted”, he asked.