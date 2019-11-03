Construction activity banned, 333 brick kilns shut till Nov 5 in UP’s Muzaffarnagar to control pollution

Muzaffarnagar: The authorities have banned construction activity and ordered the closure of paper mills and brick kilns in the district till Tuesday following spike in pollution levels.
The air quality in the district deteriorated further on Saturday, slipping into the ‘severe plus’ category.
Construction activities have been banned and nine paper mills and 333 brick kilns shut till November 5 to combat pollution in the district, officials said.
Chief Medical Officer Dr P S mishra said people should take a lot of precautions and wear face masks when venturing out of their homes. (PTI)
