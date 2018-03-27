Constructed in 2008, Rs 8.5 crore ‘Flower Garden’ in Jammu has no visitor

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu’s Flower Garden at Bhour Camp, which was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad, on March 31, 2008, is crying for immediate attention.

Raised at a cost of Rs 8.5 crore on 563 kanals land on the pattern of Kashmir’s famous Tulip Garden, Jammu’s ten year old flower garden is without tourists.

No sign boards in the area and nothing has been done for its promotion. Moreover, the road to park is in dilapidated condition reports STATE TIMES correspondent Malu Sharma.

Locals says the government is least bothered about its maintenance, completing work and attracting tourists. Even after 10 years, Flower Garden is nowhere in any map. They alleged that crores of funds meant for the project have been swindled, which needs a probe.