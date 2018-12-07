‘Construct Ram Temple at Ayodhya without delay’

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Rashtriya Bajrang Dal (RBD) urged upon the Central Government to construct Ram Temple at Ayodhya without any further delay or ready to face consequences.

On the eve of Shourya Divas, Rashtriya Bajrang Dal led by its State President Rakesh Sharma organized a rally here on Thursday.

Later, a convention was organized here in which Swamy Rameshwar Das, Kendriya Mantri AHP presided over while Inderjit Khajuria was the Chief Guest and Sahil Maharaj was the Guest of Honour.

Sharma gave a brief of Shourya Diwas.

Rameshwar Das urged the Central Government to bring and pass the Bill regarding construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya in the Parliament on the pattern of Somnath Mandir as was done by Sardar Patel.