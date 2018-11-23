Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

I would like to highlight the importance and composition of Adalat Panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir state. The Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act 1989 provides for the constitution of Adalat Panchayats.As per section 48 of the Act a Panchayat Adalat should consist of at least five members to be appointed by the director rural development department on the recommendations of Panchayats. The main objective of Panchayat Adalat is to resolve the local petty issues and disputes at local level as well as to save money and time of the litigants and courts.

Keeping in view the importance and powers of these adalats it is desirable that only the best suitable persons should be nominated for these institutions. It is the authority and responsibility of director rural development department to ensure proper constitution of Panchayat Adalats. The person so nominated should be able to do justice to the rural people. The constitution of these Adalat Panchayats should not be based on any kind of politics or autocracy so that these Panchayats serve the purpose for which they are constituted.

O P Sharma AMO (Retd),

Bagnoti Nowshera.