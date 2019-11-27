Constitution Day celebrated with enthusiasm across Jammu, Leh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU/LEH: Various social, educational and political organisations on Tuesday celebrated Constitution Day with great enthusiasm here.

Embarking upon the immensity of the Constitution of India and remembering contributions of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar in framing the most precious document of present times, BJP Anusuchit Jaati Morcha (SC Morcha), Jammu & Kashmir celebrated Samvidhan Diwas at Party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar. BJP State President Ravinder Raina was the main speaker of the event, while State General Secretary Yudhvir Sethi, SC Morcha State President Jagdish Bhagat, former MLAs Prof Gharu Ram and Kuldeep Kumar also spoke on the occasion.

Ravinder Raina, while addressing the gathering, said that residents of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh need to be congratulated twice on the occasion, as after abrogation of Articles 370 and 35(A), this year marks complete application of the Constitution of India in J&K, which manifests unparalleled equality, justice and liberty.

Yudhvir Sethi, in his address, paid tributes to the B R Ambedkar for his unparalleled role in Independent India besides removing social anomalies and other evils by ensuring grant of equal rights to everybody.

Morcha State General Secretaries Dharminder Kumar and Prahlad Bhagat conducted proceedings of the programme.

Others present on the occasion included Ashok Gandhi, F C Bhagat, M L Rao, M L Menia, Raghunandan, Nagar Mal, Bishan Dass, Dr K C Bhagat, Dev Raj, Raj Kumar, Vidhya Moten, Raj Kumari, Mohan Lal, Piare Lal, Jagdish Bhagat, Adarsh Jathiar and Chaman Lal.

The Law School, University of Jammu celebrated the Constitution Day to commemorate adoption of Constitution of India.

Dr Satinder Kumar, Director, The Law School inaugurated celebrations by reading aloud the Preamble of the Constitution while all teachers, students, and other guests also joined him and took the pledge.

The programme was graced by Advocate Amit Gupta, Additional Advocate General Jammu and Kashmir High Court as the Chief Guest. He highlighted features of the constitution and appreciated efforts of framers of the constitution, who glorified and incorporated the ideology of basic governance in form of the living document, which will serve as inspirational document for generations ahead. The function culminated with national anthem.

The programme was conducted by Akashdeep Sharma while vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Rajnish Khajuria.

To commemorate Constitution Day-2019, also known as Samvidhan Diwas, a function was organised in premises of Zonal Police Headquarters Jammu here.

SO to IGP Jammu Zone, Rajesh Sharma read out the Preamble of Constitution of India and administered pledge of Fundamental Duties to officials. He sensitised officers and personnel regarding exalted values and precepts enshrined in it. Besides, the Constitution Day was celebrated at all District Police Headquarters of Jammu Zone and ‘preamble’ to the constitution was read out followed by pledge of Fundamental Duties on the occasion to give due respect to Indian Constitution besides maintaining its dignity.

The 70th anniversary of Constitution Day was celebrated in auditorium of GMC Jammu. A pledge ceremony with regard to fundamental duties to be discharge by every citizen of India under Article 51(A), Constitution of India was organised on the occasion. 26th November is celebrated as Constitution Day every year across the country.

Dr Sunanda Raina, Principal and Dean, GMC Jammu congratulated all on the occasion and said these activities aim to reiterate and reorient citizens towards values and principles expressed in the Indian Constitution besides encouraging all Indians to play their rightful role in strengthening the democracy.

All Head of the Departments, faculty members, Medical Superintendent of GMCH and AHJ, CAO GMC, Personnel Officer AHJ and Administrative Staff (Gazzeted/ Non-Gazzetted), Principal AMT School Jammu along with a number of paramedical students were present. Dr Rakesh Bahl, Associate Professor, P&SM, GMC Jammu convened proceedings of the event.

The Press Information Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, Jammu organised ‘Reading of the Preamble of the Constitution’ on the Constitution Day in its office premises at Media Centre, Radio Colony, Panjtirthi Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, Media and Communication Officer, PIB, Jammu, Sheikh Mudasir Amin said that the Preamble is a brief introductory statement of our Constitution and set guiding purpose, principles and philosophy of the Constitution.

The Government College for Women Parade Ground, Jammu celebrated the 70th anniversary of Constitution Day. In this connection, the Govt College for Women Parade initiated a series of programmes commencing from today which shall culminate on April 14, 2020, which is birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar. The basic philosophy behind this kind of programme is to sensitise students and youth in particular and others in general regarding values enshrined in the constitution.

A large number of students participated in the programme which started with reading the Preamble of the Constitution. Talat Parvez Rohella, Secretary of the Higher Education graced the occasion and presented his ideas on the importance of constitution. He highlighted the importance of fundamental rights and fundamental duties mentioned in the constitution of India. A large number of students took pledge that ‘they will spread the message of liberty, equality, rights and justice’ as mentioned in the preamble.

Prof Hansraj, Principal of the college presented welcome address on the occasion. The lecture was delivered by Prof Tajudin, former Head and Professor of Post Graduate Department of Political Science, University of Jammu.

Government Polytechnic Jammu celebrated Constitution day in the college premises. The function was attended by the staff and students. They witnessed live programme of Doordarshan on ‘Samvidhan Divas’ addressed by the President of India, Vice President and Prime Minister of India at Central Hall, Parliament House. On the occasion, Preamble of the constitution was read out followed by pledge taking ceremony by staff and students.

Arun Bangotra, Principal of the college; Inderjeet Singh, Kuldeep Bhatia, Sanjay Gupta, Ajay Thapa, Zia Ul Haq, all HODs and staff and students of the college were also present on the occasion.

The students and staff of Government MAM College Jammu and GDC Kunjwani/ Sainik Colony under the aegis of Higher Education Department jointly took the pledge on Preamble of Constitution here.

Dr Rakesh Kumar Koul, Coordinator IQAC and Dr Vishal Sharma organised the activity under guidance of Dr Nalini Pathania, Principal of the College and Dr Y P Kundal, Principal GDC Kunjwani/ Sainik Colony Jammu.

NSS PO, Prof Devinder Kumar Sharma, Dr Kuldeep Singh HoD Punjabi, Dr Ranjodh Singh Jamwal, Dr Sangeeta Sudan, Dr Muneer Hussain, Dr Joginder Singh, Dr Ashok Kumar, Dr Saravjeet Singh, Dr Sudesh Kumar, Dr Karan Singh and Prof Meena Gupta, along with seasonal faculty graced the occasion.

The Batwals India, a Social Organisation celebrated the Constitutional Day at Surya Vihar during which its members imparted awareness among community youth regarding Constitution of India. Ex-Naib Sarpanch, Ram Lal Lakhotra spoke on the importance of Constitution Day.

J&K Grameen Bank under the chairmanship of Janak Raj Angural celebrated National Constitution Day to pay tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar. The programme threw light on the various contributions of father of the constitution B R Ambedkar, who worked hard in architecting the laws of the country.

The programme began by reading of Preamble of Indian Constitution proceeded by symposium on National Constitution Day, in which many employees of the bank has participated with zeal.

The management members including all Head of Departments along with the a number of employees were present during the occasion.

Shri Vishwakarma Library and Research Centre (SVLARC) New Plot Jammu celebrated Constitution Day under the chairmanship of its Convenor, Ramesh Angotra. The celebration was attended by a large number of students and local people.

Angotra, in his address, said that Indian Constitution has proved its vitality in the journey of 70 years since independence.

Balwant Kataria, Vice Chairman of Library, donated two copies of Indian Constitution to the Library. On this occasion all participants read out Preamble of the Indian Constitution and pledged to respect and protect the Constitution.

Raman Chalotra, Youth Wing President of PVS; Joginder Angotra, Raj Kumar Chalotra, Om Kataria, Raj Kumar Chalotra, Sunil Dafara, Master Kuldeep Verma, Vishal Krotra, Master Rakesh Verma, Meenakshi Dhiman, Vanshika Dhiman and Harsh Vishwakarma were also present on the occasion.

Nehru Yuva Kendra Jammu celebrated Constitution Day during which the importance of Constitution was conveyed to participants.

The Department of Public Policy and Public Administration, Central University of Jammu organised a panel discussion on ‘Dynamics of Indian Constitution’ on the occasion of 70th Constitution Day here at its main campus Raya Suchani, Samba. The preamble reading ceremony was attended by Prof Ashok Aima, Vice Chancellor Central University of Jammu; Advocate General D C Raina; former Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, Prof R R Sharma; Prof S K Sharma Ex-Information Commissioner J&K and Arun Joshi Resident Editor of The Tribune.

The programme was divided into sessions. In first session, the Preamble of the Constitution of India was read out by Dr Ravi Kumar, Registrar CUJ followed by live-streaming of Lok Sabha TV from Central Hall of Lok Sabha, in which the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind; Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla addressed MPs and the nation on eve of 70th anniversary of Indian constitution.

In second session, a panel discussion was held. Faculty members including HoD Prof Deepak Pathania, Dr Mohit Sharma, Dr Govind Kumar Inakhiya and Dr Ruchi Choudhary were also present on the occasion while vote of thanks was presented by Dr Durga Rao.

Kashmiri Pandit Conference (KPC), on the occasion of Constitutional Day, appealed to the President of India to take serious cognizance of the problems, plights and genuine demands of people and urged the Government of India to declare a policy for comprehensive settlement of Kashmiri Pandits at the land of Kashyap Rishi.

Chairman, J&K ICS, New Delhi, S S Sodhi extended greetings to all citizens of J&K and Leh (Ladakh) on occasion of 70th Constitution Day.

Sodhi urged all members to take a pledge for upholding fundamental values and principles, on which the constitution was founded. He appealed to everyone to uphold values of age-old social democracy, which lies at the crux of political democracy ‘through developing an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men’ as quoted by Ambedkar.

Jammu and Kashmir Forest Department celebrated Constitution Day also called Samvidhan Diwas to mark 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution. The event was organised in Forest Complex, Dogra Hall and was attended by Dr Mohit Gera, Principal CCF J&K, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Additional PCCF Central, T Rabi Kumar, CCF WP Sandeep Kujur, CCF Jammu, Sameer Bharati along with officers and staff of Jammu Forest complex were also present on the occasion.

The Principal CCF, J&K, in his address to staff, explained history of the Constitution and laid emphasis on its importance for citizens.

Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) under the chairmanship of Mayor celebrated Constitution Day here on Tuesday.

The Preamble to the Constitution was read by the Mayor and Deputy Mayor who emphasized for following the Constitution of India in letter and spirit besides imbibing its values and practicing the same in true spirit.

Later, everybody took a pledge to uphold the Constitution of India in high esteem and follow the same in true spirit.

The J&K Private Schools Association under the chairmanship of its President, Kamal Gupta celebrated Constitution Day in premises of Shiksha Niketan here.

The main objective of the celebration was to spread awareness about Indian Constitution among students.

Rakshat Mengi of the host school initiated the programme with lighting of traditional lamp followed by welcome speech. Kamal Gupta, President of the Association briefed students about the Constitution Day.

Ajay Gupta, General Secretary J&K PSA said, “In history of Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370, for the first time Union Territories of Jammu; Kashmir and Ladakh are celebrating the day with a theme ‘One Country, One Constitution and Single Citizenship’.” The programme concluded with an oath ceremony.

Others who attended the ceremony included Ashwani Khajuria, Sat Paul Mansotra, Kulwinder Singh, Raj Dev Singh, Ram Parkash, Manohar Gupta, K K Khajuria, Rajinder Paul, Sunny Kumar, Ankush Verma, Ajay Sharma, Chain Singh, Siddharth Magotra, Vijay Uppal, Gourav Charak, Naresh Kumar, Pardeep kumar, Siddheshwar Sadotra, Thomas Ooman, Krishen Singh, Rajeev Salathia, Vishal Singh Jamwal, Parshant Salaria, Vineet Gupta and Rachpaul Singh.

In Leh, the Constitution Day was celebrated at Council Secretariat. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman/Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC Leh, Gyal P Wangyal said, “It is a matter of pride and happiness for every Ladakhi to celebrate the Constitution Day under the banner of UT Ladakh, as we are now purely under the Constitution of India”. He once again thanked Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi for granting UT status to Ladakh.

Later, Councillor Upper Leh, Lobzang Nyantak led Council members and staff of Council Secretariat in pledge-taking ceremony by reciting preamble of the Constitution and fundamental duties in local Bhoti language.

Dy Chairman Tsering Sandup, Executive Councilor for Agriculture Phuntsog Stanzin, Executive Councilor for Minority Affairs Mumtaz Hussain, Councillors and staff of Council Secretariat were also present on the occasion.

Along with the Nation, the Constitution Day was celebrated in Ladakh to mark adaptation of Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on this day in 1949. The event, held at Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra Leh, was attended by the CEC LAHDC Leh, Gyal P Wangyal; Advisor to LG Ladakh Umang Narula, Deputy Chairman LAHDC Tsering Sandup and Executive Councilors.

Commissioner Secretary Ladakh Rigzin Samphel, Div Com Ladakh Saugat Biswas, IG Police S S Khandare, Councilors, District Officers and a number of students were also present on the occasion. The message from Lt Governor of Ladakh, R K Mathur was conveyed through video-presentation on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor to LG Ladakh, Umang Narula spoke regarding enormous amount of development, improvement in quality of life and other opportunities that UT administration hope to envisage for people of Ladakh.

The Advisor urged all stakeholders to organise series of activities to highlight features and benefit of the constitution and spread it among people, especially younger generation to ensure better understanding of constitution rights and fundamental duties for future.

Div Com Ladakh, Saugat Biswas stressed on the need to go ahead with the vision of stalwarts of freedom struggle of the country besides working hard to achieve the same.

With reading of the preamble of the constitution, everyone present on the occasion took a pledge. Students from different schools presented speech on topics like Importance of Constitution Day, Role of Bharat Ratna Dr B R Ambedkar in drafting Constitution of India, Indian Constitution & fundamental duties, etc.

A quiz competition was conducted and a culture performance was also presented by students of Govt High School Thiksey. The participating students were presented prizes by the CEC LAHDC and Advisor to LG Ladakh on the occasion.

At Nyoma Changthang, the Constitution Day was celebrated at Higher Secondary School. Students, teaching staff and Sub-divisional level officers attended the function. Preamble of the Constitution and fundamental duties also read out on the occasion.

The District Legal Service Authority in collaboration with Bar Association Leh celebrated the Constitution Day.

Divisional Commissioner Ladakh, Saugat Biswas was the chief guest on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Div Com said, “We Indians are governed by the best and biggest written constitution of the world that has kept the people of this country united irrespective of different faith.” He called upon the people to reiterate their pledge to abide by the values enshrined in India’s constitution and urged them to respect it for social democracy and economic equality.

Secretary, District Legal Service Authority, Spalzes Wangmo informed that a multipurpose hall at the centre will be coming up shortly that would facilitate senior citizens in holding events and functions in coming days.

To mark the occasion, preamble of the constitution and fundamental duties were read by the Secretary, DLSA.

President, Bar Association, Mohammad Shafi Lassu also spoke on the occasion. The function was attended by a large number of senior citizens, presidents of LBA, President Anjuman Imamia and President Moravian, lawyers and judicial officers.

In Kargil, District Legal Services Authority Kargil under the chairmanship of the Chairman District Legal Services Authority and Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kargil, Riaz ul Haq Mirza organised a public awareness camp at District Court Complex.

Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Tsewang Phunsoq inaugurated the programme by reading the Preamble of the Constitution. Chairman District Legal Services Authority Kargil enlightened gathering about the significance of the day and threw light on broad features of the Indian Constitution.

A similar programme was also organised at Munsiff Court Complex, Sankoo by the Chairman Tehsil Legal Services Committee and Munsiff Sankoo Wangiyal Tsering. To mark the day, Government Degree College Kargil organised a debate competition in which more than 70 students participated.