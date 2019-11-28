Constitution Day celebrated at Armed Police Complex Parihaspora

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The celebration of ‘Constitution Day’ was organized at Armed Police Complex, Parihaspora on November 26, 2019 at 1100 hours. The ceremony was jointly organized by IRP-3rd, IRP-9th & IRP-20th battalions.

Mohammad Zaid-SSP, CO-IRP 9th Bn, Ghulam Jeelani Wani-SSP, CO-IRP 3rd Bn and the galaxy of other GO’s of these three units participated in the ceremony.

The preamble to the constitution followed by a pledge to the fundamental duties was read out by Mohammad Zaid, Commandant IRP-9th Bn which was heard and noticed by all the officers/officials of all the units participating in the ceremony.

During the ceremony, all the officers/officials pledged to dedicate themselves to preserve the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.