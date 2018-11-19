Constable injured in firing incident at J&K DGP’s official residence: Officials

JAMMU: A policeman was injured in an incident of firing at the official residence of the Director General of Police here though it’s not yet clear whether he accidentally shot himself or was fired at, officials said Monday.
“Constable Subash Chander from Noushera was injured in the firing incident at the DGP’s official residence at Bikram Chowk here,” a police officer told PTI.
He said Chander was rushed to the GMC Hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.
“We cannot say whether it is a case of accidental fire or suicide. His rifle was lying close to him,” the officer said.
He said that DGP Dilbagh Singh had not shifted to his official residence as yet.
Police have registered a case and started investigation, he added.
