Constable held on trespassing charges in Baramulla

Srinagar: A cop has been arrested in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on allegations of house trespass and intentions to insult the modesty of a woman, police said on Saturday.

During evening hours at about 2200 hours (yesterday)Zameer Ahmad Dar, a resident of Ushkara Baramulla (in north Kashmir) was found in suspicious circumstances in a house in Qazi Hamam Baramulla, a police official said.

He said Dar is working as a selection grade Constable in the Armed wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“The said person was handed over to police by locals of the area,” the official said.

He said a case under sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of RPC was registered against Dar and he has been arrested.

“Departmental action under rules has also been initiated against him,” the official said. (PTI)