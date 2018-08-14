Constable booked on graft charges

STATE TIMES NEWS
POONCH: An FIR was lodged against a police constable in Poonch District on Monday for allegedly taking bribe from a person to get his son appointed in the department.
Mohammad Aslam, a resident of Sathra Tehsil of Mandi in Poonch, lodged a complaint alleging that constable Nazir Hussain Shah (No.601/J) posted at Police Station Mandi in Poonch District as Moharir Constable had demanded and accepted Rs 75,000 from him in lieu of getting his son recruited as a constable in the Police Department, a statement from the J&K State Vigilance Organisation (SVO) said.
A preliminary inquiry prima facie established the allegations, leading to the registration of a case against Shah vide FIR 27/2018 under Section 5 (1) (d), read with Section 4-A of P.C. Act Svt. 2006 punishable under Section 5 (2) J&K Prevention of Corruption Acton”, the statement said. The accused has not been arrested so far, it added.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Triple talaq against Indian Constitution: Shabana Azmi
I have always run away from labels, says Akshay Kumar
Your child can also be a victim of mental health issue!
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTION 12tH –– 18TH AUGUST 2018
Travis Scott gifts Kylie Jenner Rolls Royce for 21st birthday
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper