Constable booked on graft charges

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: An FIR was lodged against a police constable in Poonch District on Monday for allegedly taking bribe from a person to get his son appointed in the department.

Mohammad Aslam, a resident of Sathra Tehsil of Mandi in Poonch, lodged a complaint alleging that constable Nazir Hussain Shah (No.601/J) posted at Police Station Mandi in Poonch District as Moharir Constable had demanded and accepted Rs 75,000 from him in lieu of getting his son recruited as a constable in the Police Department, a statement from the J&K State Vigilance Organisation (SVO) said.

A preliminary inquiry prima facie established the allegations, leading to the registration of a case against Shah vide FIR 27/2018 under Section 5 (1) (d), read with Section 4-A of P.C. Act Svt. 2006 punishable under Section 5 (2) J&K Prevention of Corruption Acton”, the statement said. The accused has not been arrested so far, it added.