Consider genuine demands of employees: EJAC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Employees Joint Action Committee (R) urged the government to consider the genuine demands of the employees fraternity.

Briefing media persons here, Babu Hussain Malik, State President of the Committee requested the Lt Governor Girish Chander Murmu and Chief Secretary to resolve all the pending issues of employees at the earliest. Malik demanded removal of pay anomalies, regularization of daily wagers, pay grades as per Central Government pattern, regularization of 10+2 contractual lecturers, five-day a week working in all the offices, enhancement of medical allowance , abolishing SRO-202 and creation of one separate department of clerical cadre.

Malik appealed to the government employees to come under single platform to get their genuine rights.

Among others who were present included Yashpal Sharma, Kulwant Singh Sambyal, Naresh Sharma, Vikas Chander, Arun Sharma, Munish Sharma, Anil Singh Salathia, Pawan Kumar, Naresh Kumar, Hari Singh, Arun Bakshi, Naresh Sharma, Tanveer Hussain, Younis Rahi, Neeraj Sharma, Mohd Sadiq, Ramesh Dutta, Arun Bakshi, Hafiz-ul-Rehman, Farida Bano, Lekh Raj Sharma, Mohd Arif, Sandeep Manhas and Molvi Fayaz Ahmad.