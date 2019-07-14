Consider demands of employees: EJAC to Govt

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: EJAC (R) on Saturday staged a protest against the government for not showing serious concern toward genuine demands of employees. Earlier, a number of employees assembled under the supervision of State President, Babu Hussain Malik and raised slogans in support of their demands.

Malik appealed to all government employees to join protest demonstration on July 23 at Pratap Park Srinagar.

Malik urged the Government to consider their all genuine demands of employees including revocation of SRO-520 and SRO-30, regularisation of all daily-wagers, continuation of contractual teachers, removal of pay anomalies, enhancement of Medical Allowance, abolishing SRO- 202, creation of a separate Department of clerical cadre, sanctioning two and half days extra pay, 10 per cent SDA for employees working in Ladakh region besides restoring reservations in promotion.

Others present in the protest included Showkat Ahmad Bhat, Gulaz Ahmad Rather, Sheikh Ajaz Maqdoomi, Showkat Ahmad Nowsheri, Javed ahmad Akhoon, Rehmatullah Khan, Muzaffar Nabi, Mustaq Ahmad Shopiane, Inayat Ullah Wani, Tanveer Hussain, Mohd Ayoub and Adil Gulzar.