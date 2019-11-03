Consider demands of different sections of society: Bhalla to BJP

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Minister and senior Congress leader, Raman Bhalla on Saturday asked BJP Government not to take any such decision that would cause a crisis in Jammu and Kashmir and asked it to take necessary measures so that constitutional guarantees are maintained.

Former Minister urged BJP Government to fill-up 50,000 posts in Jammu and Kashmir, as announced by it earlier, so that unemployment crisis being faced by youth can be resolved to an extent. Accusing previous regime for its failure to provide jobs to educated youth, Bhalla alleged that previous alliance Government only promoted corruption and nepotism in J&K.

Bhalla further urged the Lt Governor to take stock of problems of people related to basic amenities in the State. He said that Congress is guaranteed to peace, communal harmony and brotherhood, with all sections of the society finding solace under its shelter.

Bhalla said that youth, the real ‘Nation Builders’, are presently on roads due to hollow policies of BJP led Government at the Centre. He further promised to empower youth for taking J&K on path of growth and development.

Bhalla appealed to the Lt Governor to address genuine concerns of lawyers, who have announced an indefinite strike against the Government’s decision for transferring powers of registration of immovable properties in Jammu and Kashmir from judiciary to the Revenue Department.