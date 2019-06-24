Conserve water by adopting modern scientific practices: Dir Agri

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Director Agriculture Kashmir Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi on Sunday made an extensive visit of sub-division Sogam district Kupwara. He inspected the various developmental activities being undertaken under different prestigious state and central sponsored schemes and monitored the impact of technological interventions on the ground.

During his visit, the Director inspected the water harvesting dam at Chandigham Nai. He urged upon all stakeholders to conserve water by adopting modern scientific practices for better tomorrow by having sustainable agriculture practices on a long term basis.

Andrabi directed Chief Agriculture Officer Kupwara to organize training camps and awareness programs in all the subdivisions of district Kupwara for maximum out-reach to the farming community. Director was accompanied by Joint Director Agriculture Inputs Deepak Kumar Kuchroo, Deputy Director Planning/ Deputy Director FTEC Farooq Ahmad Shah, Potato Development Officer Farooq Ahmad Malik, representative of Administrative Section of Directorate Office, Sub Divisional Agriculture Officer of the subdivision and other concerned officers and officials.