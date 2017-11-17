‘Connivance’ leads to traffic mess in Jammu

State Times News

JAMMU: For the past couple of days, road accidents involving rashly driven matadoors in Jammu have caused panic among the common citizens. Large number of local residents and motorists have already raised serious concern on various platforms urging the Traffic Police to take charge of the situation at the earliest, as the situation is virtually going out of control with every passing day.

In some cases high speed matadoors have resulted in fatal accidents and in other cases wrong parking of heavy vehicles have caused fatal injuries to motorists.

On the surface everyone is shifting the blame on the rashly driven matadoors and simply washing their hands. But in-depth analysis of the prevailing situation throws up many uncomforting questions for the various State government agencies, including Traffic Police to answer.

Under the prevailing circumstances, men in blue cannot afford to shift the blame as they are equally to be blamed for the traffic mess on the city roads.

Connivance of some of the traffic cops with these nuisance makers on the roads cannot be completely ruled out as the same men organise special check points to book challans of two wheelers but when it comes to regulating matadoor drivers and booking them for not adhering to the use of bus stops, they look the other way and ignore their violations.

It is high time senior officers in the Traffic Police, fond of addressing seminars and creating awareness, educate themselves first before introducing reforms with an aim to save precious lives of common citizens.

Local passengers, who travel in public transport, often complain that matadoor drivers stop their vehicles randomly to pick passengers in the middle of the roads and some time it leads to fatal road accident.

In reality, majority of bus stops constructed by the Jammu Municipal Corporation either remain out of bounds due to parking of vehicles or barricading by security personnel at various locations leaving no option for these matadoor drivers to stop their vehicles at these designated stops.

Random construction of these bus stops at places where passengers do not assemble to pick matadoors is adding to the problem on different routes across the city.

The menace of wrong parking and inefficiency of the Traffic Police to regulate the traffic on these routes also lead to traffic congestion and hit and run cases during peak hours.

Even the most frequented and busy roads in the walled city area remain choked due to menace of wrong parking, especially during peak hours.

The matadoor drivers seldom use demarcated stops to off load and pick passengers leading to total chaotic situation on the roads.

Interestingly, the traffic cops, who mostly remain busy in issuing challans to violators, seldom take action against the habitual violators for reasons best known to them.