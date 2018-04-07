Congresswoman Maloney, Indian Consul General discuss India-US ties

Share Share 0 Share 0

New York: An influential US Congresswoman has met with the Consul General of India in New York and discussed ways to improve bilateral ties.

Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney from New York was instrumental in the issuance of a commemorative Diwali stamp by the US Postal Service in 2016.

The meeting between Maloney and head of the Indian consulate in New York Sandeep Chakravorty took place at the Indian Consulate here on Wednesday.

A statement issued by her office said the two discussed ways to improve ties between the world’s oldest democracy and the world’s largest democracy.

“It was an honour to meet with the Consul General,” Maloney said.

“It was wonderful to see the Diwali stamp, which I worked hard to get issued, framed so prominently in the Consulate, she said, referring to the commemorative Diwali stamp issued by the US in 2016.

For several years, Maloney had led efforts in the Congress to push the Citizens Stamp Advisory Committee (CSAC) to consider issuing a commemorative Diwali stamp.

The Indian Consulate tweeted that Maloney visited the Consulate for “discussions on India-US bilateral relations and Contributions of the Indian-American Community”.

In her efforts to get the stamp issued, Maloney had met with the Post Master General and worked with leaders of the Diwali caucus Representatives Ami Bera, Tulsi Gabbard, Joe Crowley, Grace Meng and Michael Honda.

Maloney had said that thousands of supporters, including prominent Indian-Americans from across the US, contributed to efforts to make the vision of a Diwali stamp a reality. (PTI)