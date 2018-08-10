Congress will form next Govt in J&K: Manjit

Share Share 0 Share 0

VIJAYPUR: Expressing hope, former Minister and newly appointed District President, Samba, Manjit Singh on Friday claimed that Congress Party will form next government in Jammu and Kashmir.

The former minister made this statement while addressing enthusiastic party workers who were overwhelmed with his appointment as District President.

Manjit Singh thanked the party high command and appealed the workers to prepare for Panchayat Municipal Committee elections and all workers and Congress leaders in Samba to strengthen the party in the district.

Coming down heavily on BJP, he said, the rightwing party befooled the people with its false promises and they completely failed to fulfill the promises made with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The first time rule under BJP proved to be worse of its kind where the common masses were suffering and ruling class enjoyed royal lifestyle.

“They never cared for Jammu where from they got their votes. The people who voted them to power faced frequent power cuts, lack of drinking water supply, price rise of essential commodities, militant went up like in 90s, failed to deal with Pakistan on borders, border violated increased due to which many soldiers got martyred in absence of strong foreign policy,” he alleged.

He said that BJP has brought Jammu and Kashmir at a stage with one region is stood against other. “It was Congress Government which always kept all three regions united as one unit. There was equal share in development and employment without any disparity,” he said, while praising the people friendly policy of the previous Congress Government.

Secretary JKPCC Sanjeev Sharma, senior leaders and JKPCC members like Vinod Mishra, Babbal Gupta, Arun Sharma, Teerath Bhagat, Retired Col Swaran Singh, block presidents like Samba, Sumb, Nud, Vijaypur, Ramgarh, and Bari Brahmana, Ex-Block President Parmandal Bashir Malik, Kumair Singh,Sr. Leadert Bansi Lal, Jagdev Mahasha, Labour leader Gambir singh and youth leader Samba sandeep Sharma Ex-Sarpanch Mani Ram, Seeta Ram Sapolia, retired head master Sat Pal, Ex-caption Teerth Singh, Choudhary Gharjeet, Master Thoru Ram, Sham Lal Sharma Taloor, Surinder Sharma and Brij Mohan Dutta were also present.