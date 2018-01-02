Congress will expose PDP-BJP Govt: Jora

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Ahead of a month long Budget Session of Jammu and Kashmir Legislature scheduled to be commence on Tuesday, Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday said it will play a role of active opposition and raise issues of public concern in both the Houses.

“PDP-BJP Government has completely failed on all fronts in addressing issues of the people,” Congress MLA and Legislature Party Leader in the Legislative Assembly Nawang Rigzin Jora told reporters here this evening.

Flanked by Congress leader in the Upper House Ghulam Nabi Monga, Jora said, ”No new project has commenced during the present dispensation and it has failed in completing the developmental projects started during our regime.”



He added that regional disparity has increased as the government is focusing only on Kashmir but Jammu and Ladakh are not being given due attention. The situation along the borders has worsened and people were suffering, he said, adding, ”We as opposition will expose, oppose and dispose in the House in a dignified manner.”

On a question regarding induction of Tassaduq Mufti as minister, the Congress MLA said, ”The Prime Minister Narendra Modi should reply to it as he used to speak of ‘Baap-Beti ki Sarkar’ but now it is ‘Behan-Bhai Ki Sarkar’ in the State.”

“We will not spare the government, as it has not only failed in addressing the concerns of the people but also befooled them in the name of facilities, employment and other basic issues,” he asserted.

On Congress’s approach in the upcoming budget session, scheduled to commence here tomorrow, he said PDP leader and former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed used to say that the job of the Opposition is to keep the government on tenterhooks. It is our job and we will make them accountable to the people, he said.

“Our first complaint is that the government has failed statutory requirement to meet once in every six months. They will say that they have set up three days session in Srinagar but that was for a specific issue and was meant to pass the GST,” he said.

“Even the projects started by the previous government have not been completed, he said and referred to artificial lake project and Mubarak Mandi and Patnitop rope way projects.