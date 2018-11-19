Congress to form next Govt: Niaz

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: Former Minister and Senior Congress leader Mohd Sharief Niaz said that Congress will form next Govt in the State in the forth coming Assembly elections. He also demanded the dissolution of present Assembly and to hold the fresh elections in the State. He charged BJP and PDP for unholy alliance which created anarchy in the State.

Niaz claimed that 90 percent Congress supported Panchs and Sarpanchs were elected in Gandhoh area where elections were conducted yesterday. He said BJP has lost its ground in the area as BJP MLA Bhadarwah Dalip Singh Parihar’s younger brother Davinder Singh Parihar was defeated in Sarpanch election in Gwalo, Shingani Panchayat by his rival Ram Singh while BJP MLA’s cousin brother Hans Raj was also defeated for Panch election from Batara, a native village BJP MLA Dalip Singh Parihar. Niaz also thanked the voters to give befitting reply to communal forces in the area and asked the general public to maintaining communal harmony.