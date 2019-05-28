Congress to chalk out future strategy after receiving feedback: Mir

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), in a meeting of senior party functionaries at party office on Tuesday, held threadbare discussion over recently concluded Parliamentary elections. “We, after Eid, will get feedback from cadre to chalk out a future strategy for party,” Mir said and emphasised that party leaders should remain connected with people at grass root level in order to ensure resolution of problems confronting them.

“Results of just concluded Parliamentary elections cannot break Congress’ resolve to work for wellbeing and development of people, besides fighting against the menace of politics of betrayal, exploitation and opportunism,” Mir said.

He further said that Congress is fully capable to fight against communal and fascist forces and won’t allow them vitiate atmosphere of harmony to serve their vested interests. “Congress has the legacy of serving people in every situation and will continue to remain committed to work for inclusive development of the State and people as well,” he asserted.

Congress is a vibrant situation for all the three regions of the State, fully capable to defeat political exploitation and betrayal, Mir added and reiterated Congress’ resolve to safeguard interests of people in all the three regions of the State.

Former PCC President, PCC Vice Presidents, General Secretaries, Secretaries, Ex Legislators, DCC Presidents, PCC DCC Members and others senior leaders of the party were also present in the meeting.