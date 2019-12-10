Congress supports lawyers’ strike, stages protest

STATE TIMES NEWS

VIJAYPUR: District Congress Committee on Monday organised a protest in support of lawyers demand to decision on registration work so that it is reviewed by the Lt Governor Girish Chander Murmu.

According to a statement, District Congress Committee, President, Samba and former minister Manjit Singh led the demonstration of Congress leaders to highlight the suspicion of people on revenue department since they have alleged close ties with land grabbers.

“We have extended our support to the demand of lawyers protesting from over a month. People have faith on judiciary and they always suspect especially most of the lower staff in revenue officials for allegedly playing in the hands of land grabbers,” alleged Manjit Singh while speaking during the protest.

Singh said that to restore faith among the common masses, the Lt Governor is requested to reconsider their decision and hand over registration powers of judiciary to judicial magistrates.

“In many instances, the revenue officials have changed status of land to benefit one section (land grabber or influential) and ignore others. I am not saying that all the revenue officials are corrupt or they allegedly change documents, but people have faith in judiciary and it must be restored,” he said.

He demanded that the Congress Party is with the people and lawyers who have been protesting for their genuine demand. “We will come on roads if the demand is not accepted by the Government,” he warned.

This who spoke on the occasion among others are Babbal Gupta, Col (retd) Swaran Singh, Tirath Bhagat, Rajan Sharma, Bachan Choudhary- Block President Ramgarh, Capt Mohan Lal Sharma ,- Block President Vijaypur, Babu Ram Bhagat – Block Presdient Bari Brahmna, Amarnath Sharma, Ex Sarpanch Bachan Singh, Ex Sarpanch Balwant Singh nagra, Bharat Bhushan, Brij Mohan Dutta, Rashpal Sharma, Kartar Chand.