Congress stopped BJP from stealing nation’s lands: Rahul

New Delhi: Sounding the bugle for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday tore into the BJP-led Central government at the party’s “Jan Aakrosh Rally” here.

Addressing his first rally in Delhi as Congress president, Gandhi said that Modi had been too “nervous” to raise the issue of the Chinese occupation of Doklam during his Wuhan visit and charged the Prime Minister with “sipping tea without a single agenda” – which he said was “unthinkable” by any previous Prime Minister.

Talking about farmers, Gandhi said: “Without the Congress, the farmers of India cannot live. If the Congress wasn’t there, all lands of Indians would have been snatched by Modiji.” He also said note ban and the hasty implementation of GST had broken the back of small businesses.

Launching a blistering, personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress president oozed confidence at the Ramlila Maidan rally and said “one has to search for the truth in the speeches that are given by Modi.”

Predicting that the Congress was in a comeback mode all over the country, Gandhi claimed that his party would not only retain power in Karnataka but also wrest it from the BJP in the coming Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and of course in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “The name of this rally is ‘Jan Aakrosh’ (public anger). Wherever I go these days, I ask a simple question to the people: ‘Are you happy?’ – and I get the same answer: ‘No’,” Gandhi said.

Hitting back at the Congress, BJP president Amit Shah in a series of tweets accused it of practising dynastic politics, and termed the party’s Jan Akrosh Rally as a “Parivar Akrosh Rally”.