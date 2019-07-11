Congress stages sit-in, accuses BJP of making ‘false promises’ on Article 370

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State unit of Congress on Wednesday staged a sit-in outside the Governor’s House here, accusing the BJP of making “false promises” with regard to the abrogation of Articles 35A and 370 of the Constitution.

The Congress activists were led by senior party leader and Jammu District President Vikram Malhotra. They sought clarification from the BJP over its promise of removing special constitutional provisions with regard to the State and setting up of a Delimitation Commission.

“The stand of the Congress Party on Article 370 is clear. It should continue without any dilution. We have assembled here to expose the BJP, which garnered votes by making false promises to the people of the country in general and Jammu in particular,” Malhotra told reporters.

He accused the BJP of misleading people by its “Jumla Baazi”.

“State BJP President (Ravinder Raina) and their affiliate groups like the VHP and Bajrang Dal are making statements in support of the revocation of Articles 35A and 370, but the Governor Satya Pal Malik had made it clear nothing will happen, while saying no to the delimitation of Assembly Constituencies,” he said.

“If the BJP is sincere, it should announce a deadline for the implementation of its promises,” Malhotra said.

The Congress workers also raised slogans against the state administration for its “failure” to ensure proper electricity and water supply. “They are unable to provide electricity and water to the consumers which is evident from frequent protests in Jammu and are selling dreams like making Jammu a smart city,” Malhotra said.

Among those who joined the protest include Kanta Bhan, Manjeet Singh, former Minister, Dr Ramakant Khajuria, B.B Gupta, Madan Lal Malagar, Nazir Ahmed, Chanchal Popli, Gourav Chopra, Ritu Choudhary, Ch Dwarka, Bhanu Mahajan, Rajinder Singh, J.L Koul, Deepak Mehra, Vijay Sharma, Parveen Singh, Naresh Maini, Ashwani Handa, Balvir Singh, Chander Shekhar, Sushant Gupta, Camres David (Babloo), Tites Gill, Rani Devi, Ajay Mehra, Agharu Dass, Vaibhav Matoo, Parvez Fazli, Ajay Khanna, Charugosh, Yash Paul Sangral, Madhu, Amit, Vishal, Meena Devi and Paras Ram.