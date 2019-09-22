Congress should clear stand on repealing of Art 370: Chaman Lal

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Former Union Minister, Prof. Chaman Lal Gupta on
Saturday asked Congress leadership to clear their stand on repealing of Article
370 and other such like issues, especially the approach to deal with cross
border terror in Kashmir.
Commenting upon the conflicting statements of the senior
most leaders of the Congress and their cronies in the troubled Valley, Prof.
Gupta observed it as a strange phenomenon that claiming to be a national level
body it could not so far evolved a clear cut stand on vital issues like that of
Article 370 and 35-A, which had been proving historic blooper committed by the
leadership of their party, And the bold steps taken by Modi led dispensation at
the Centre to rectify the past.
He alleged that certain statements of the such dubious
characters were used by the elements hostile to India even at certain
international fora but it sounds strange the party leadership is still keeping
mum. This indicated the extent of the deteriorness.
Prof. Gupta cautioned the all concerned especially the
nationalists to take note of the whispering campaign launched by the cronies of
the controversial characters that with the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A,
the outsiders would buy their lands and
usurp their jobs.
This, he said, sounds as if people of India had no place
elsewhere except J&K for them, especially when it was faced with troubles
and turmoil because of designs of cross border terror.
He asserted that J&K is core of India and it should
be treated like other parts of the country. This would remove many misgivings
created over the decades but for separated status.
