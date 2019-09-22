Congress should clear stand on repealing of Art 370: Chaman Lal

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Union Minister, Prof. Chaman Lal Gupta on Saturday asked Congress leadership to clear their stand on repealing of Article 370 and other such like issues, especially the approach to deal with cross border terror in Kashmir.

Commenting upon the conflicting statements of the senior most leaders of the Congress and their cronies in the troubled Valley, Prof. Gupta observed it as a strange phenomenon that claiming to be a national level body it could not so far evolved a clear cut stand on vital issues like that of Article 370 and 35-A, which had been proving historic blooper committed by the leadership of their party, And the bold steps taken by Modi led dispensation at the Centre to rectify the past.

He alleged that certain statements of the such dubious characters were used by the elements hostile to India even at certain international fora but it sounds strange the party leadership is still keeping mum. This indicated the extent of the deteriorness.

Prof. Gupta cautioned the all concerned especially the nationalists to take note of the whispering campaign launched by the cronies of the controversial characters that with the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A, the outsiders would buy their lands and usurp their jobs.

This, he said, sounds as if people of India had no place elsewhere except J&K for them, especially when it was faced with troubles and turmoil because of designs of cross border terror.

He asserted that J&K is core of India and it should be treated like other parts of the country. This would remove many misgivings created over the decades but for separated status.