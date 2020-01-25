Congress shaken with BJP’s public outreach programme: Suri

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Terribly shaken by back-to-back visits of Union Ministers in Jammu and Kashmir as part of Public Outreach Programme, Congress is unable to digest this public-connect programme that is bringing government at the doorsteps of commoners. This programme is not only pinching opposition but also making them blind towards public issues that are being addressed in a phased manner by the government. It was stated by BJP leader Raman Suri, who on Friday lashed out at Congress for misleading people and describing the ministers’ visits as mere tours.

Suri further said during its 70 years of rule, Congress grabbed land, made money, issued licenses of colleges and coal-blocks to its blue-eyed boys and now, when far away from such gimmicks, BJP is getting connected with masses, Congress is seeing ground slipping beneath its feet. He said BJP is building a connect with people, sensing their pulse, reaching out to masses, educating them about programmes and policies, listening to their grievances, spreading message of peace and development, bringing governance at the doorsteps and ensuring development of villages. This all is shaking Congress, which is without any programme or policy and is unable to convince people because of the kind of corruption it had unleashed during its tenure, he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Government’s policies electrified all villages and now, the next target is to ensure tap-water supply in every house. Congress couldn’t ensure such basic amenities even in 70 years,” Suri asserted, adding that in 1947, Congress took oath of office by sacrificing over lakhs of people during partition, but BJP abrogated Article 370 without hurting even a single soul. “Statement of Congress Chief in Jammu that Ministers’ visits are just tours is highly condemnable. He must first get his party cleared of corrupt, who have looted public money, grabbed land and have done nothing for return of peace in Jammu and Kashmir before issuing such irresponsible statements,” Suri maintained.