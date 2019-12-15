Congress seeks special relief package for affected paddy farmers

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has expressed great concern over the heavy losses suffer by the farmers to their paddy crops because of the heavy rains in especially in the entire paddy growing border belt of district Jammu, Samba and Kathua and other several parts of Jammu region and ask the government to immediately assess the overall damage and announce adequate special relief package for the affected farmers.

JKPCC Chief Spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma has said that paddy growing farmers have suffered expensive damage to their crops due to heavy rains and the farmers are in great distress in the entire rice growing belt of R S Pura, Suchetgarh, Bishnah parts of Samba District, Hiranagar areas of Kathua District, Marh, Kanachack and several other parts were the government has yet to take the stock of this situation and assure the farmers of any sort of relief.

The party said that already the farmers are in great distress because of the low rate of minimum support price (MSP) and the farmers are not getting the rates equivalent to their investment/expenditure from their pockets. The BJP government has given false slogans from time to time to take measures for increasing the income of farmers and to double the same by the year 2022 but the condition of farmers is getting from bad to worse because of lack of government initiatives for them except hallow slogans, he said. The party has asked the UT administration and Central Government to immediately come to the rescue of suffering farming community and assess the heavy losses suffered by them in the recent heavy rains, who are faring that their next wheat crops is also not likely to be sown on time since their paddy fields are filled with rain water and the sowing time for wheat crops is getting over. This is a grim situation for the farmers calling for adequate support measures from the government in the shape of a special relief package, he said.