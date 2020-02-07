Congress resents over anti-youth policies of BJP Govt towards J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Congress has expressed strong resentment over the anti-youth policies of the BJP Government towards Jammu and Kashmir and sought immediate restoration of 5 year concession to the youth of the J&K in the civil services failing which the youth of the state would take to streets.

Briefing media persons, JKPCC Chief Spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma termed the policies of BJP Government towards the youth of J&K as unsympathetic who are facing the brunt of militancy, disturbed conditions and various kinds of difficult situations like internet blockage during the ongoing turmoil, for last three decades. The youth friendly policies of Congress led UPA and other previous Governments are being discontinued at this crucial juncture when the situation is quite disturbed and the academic atmosphere is vitiated and youth & students are even deprived of internet facilities, he said.

On the one hand, the government is not able to restore Internet due to disturbed conditions, while on the other hand BJP Government is withdrawing the existing concessions and facilities to the youth of J&K to compete for jobs, which is unfortunate, he said.

Sharma said that government had promised 50,000 government jobs besides creating lot of job opportunities post abrogation of Special Status but the youth and students feel deceived and betrayed. Every action of the Centre Government is costing the educated youth of J&K quite heavily and there are no jobs for them in Government or private sectors, he added.

Sharma said that entire lot of educated youth are hard hit by SRO 202 but the government is not ready to listen and redress their grievances and those other categories who were promised regularization after putting in several years in jobs.

Sharma regretted that the decision to withdraw age relaxation in Union Civil Services has come as a big shock and a cruel joke with the educated youth particularly when a minister from J&K heading the department at the centre.

Mohd Akram Ex-MLA, Chairman PCC ST Department, Manmohan Singh-General Secretary PCC, Uday Chib, President JKPYC, Suresh Dogra, Chairman OBC Department, Bodh Raj Bhagat (SC Department), Vikas Badoria, General Secretary NSUI besides Ricky Dalotra, PYC; Anirudh Raina, Ajay Lakotra and Manik Sharma of NSUI were also present in the press conference.