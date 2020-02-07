Congress resents over anti-youth policies of BJP Govt towards J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Congress has
expressed strong resentment over the anti-youth policies of the BJP Government
towards Jammu and Kashmir and sought immediate restoration of 5 year concession
to the youth of the J&K in the civil services failing which the youth of
the state would take to streets.
Briefing media persons, JKPCC Chief Spokesperson,
Ravinder Sharma termed the policies of BJP Government towards the youth of J&K
as unsympathetic who are facing the brunt of militancy, disturbed conditions
and various kinds of difficult situations like internet blockage during the
ongoing turmoil, for last three decades. The youth friendly policies of
Congress led UPA and other previous Governments are being discontinued at this
crucial juncture when the situation is quite disturbed and the academic
atmosphere is vitiated and youth & students are even deprived of internet
facilities, he said.
On the one hand,
the government is not able to restore Internet due to disturbed conditions,
while on the other hand BJP Government is withdrawing the existing concessions
and facilities to the youth of J&K to compete for jobs, which is
unfortunate, he said.
Sharma said that government had promised 50,000
government jobs besides creating lot of job opportunities post abrogation of
Special Status but the youth and students feel deceived and betrayed. Every
action of the Centre Government is costing the educated youth of J&K quite
heavily and there are no jobs for them in Government or private sectors, he
added.
Sharma said that entire lot of educated youth are hard
hit by SRO 202 but the government is not ready to listen and redress their
grievances and those other categories who were promised regularization after
putting in several years in jobs.
Sharma regretted that the decision to withdraw age
relaxation in Union Civil Services has come as a big shock and a cruel joke
with the educated youth particularly when a minister from J&K heading the
department at the centre.
Mohd Akram Ex-MLA, Chairman PCC ST Department, Manmohan
Singh-General Secretary PCC, Uday Chib, President JKPYC, Suresh Dogra, Chairman
OBC Department, Bodh Raj Bhagat (SC Department), Vikas Badoria, General
Secretary NSUI besides Ricky Dalotra, PYC; Anirudh Raina, Ajay Lakotra and
Manik Sharma of NSUI were also present in the press conference.
