Congress remembers Rajiv Gandhi on 74th Birth Anniversary

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: JKPCC paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 74th Birth Anniversary here at a function held at PCC Headquarters on Monday.

President JKPCC presided over the function which was attended by senior PCC functionaries, leaders of Distrct Congress Committee, blocks and frontal organisations.

Paying floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi PCC Chief G.A Mir described him as the architect of 21st Century, who prepared the youth of the country for the future challenges in the modern world, especially IT and Computer revolution, lowering of voting age from 21 years to 18 years and a vibrant Panchayat Raj system in the country.

Paying rich tributes to Rajiv Gandhi, former Minister and Vice President Mula Ram remembered his contribution to the nation in various fields.

Raman Bhalla paid glowing tributes to him by describing him as a young dynamic leader of the nation, who gave direction to the youth of the country and brought about revolutionary step to strengthen democracy at grass root level.

Ravinder Sharma Chief Spokesperson, Th Manmohan Singh (PCC General Secretary) and Indu Pawar President Mahila Congress also paid rich tributes.

Besides several senior leaders and ex-corporators, district and block functionaries paid rich tributes. They included R.S Chib, Krishan Lal Gupta, Suresh Bargotra, Ricky Dalotra, Dr Rama Kant Khajuria, Madan Lal Malagar, Mian Nazir Ahmed, Gourav Chopra, Rajinder Singh Jamwal, Vijay Malhotra, Pawan Dev Singh, Ram Prakash Magotra, Som Dutt Sharma, Yudveer Singh, Kulbushan Sharma, Pawan Sharma, J.L Koul, Ashwani Handa, Dewan Chand, Ganesh Dass, Sardar Singh, Gurpurab Singh, Pardeep Bhalla, Pardeep Bhagat, Gopal Sharma, Satpal Spolia, Meenakshi Devi, Anil Kohli, Jatinder Singh Dimpa, Vipan Sharma and Gulshan Kumar.

The 74th Birth Anniversary of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was observed here at Sainik Colony. The function was organised by Th Jai Singh, Senior Congress leader.

Among those who were present include Master Anand Khajuria Ward President 69, Prabha Salathia Senior Congress leader, Santosh Sharma, senior Congress leader, S.S Laddi, Arun Singh General Secretary Youth Congress, Advocate Rahul Singh, S.S Jamwal, Mohinder Singh, S.S Jamwal Youth Congress leader, Satish Sharma, Kamal Singh, H.S Sasan, Maj Harnam Singh, Capt Bhou, Capt Chuni Lal and Col Manmotra.