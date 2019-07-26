Congress, regional political parties damaged State: Yudhvir

STATE TIMES NEWS

KALAKOT: BJP State General Secretary Yudhvir Sethi on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only strengthened the economy of India but also help a considerable number of population rise above poverty line in past 6 years. It’s because of the programs and policies of union government that India Today is being recognized world over other strong nation that has the defense capabilities to face hostile neighbors.

Yudhvir along with Former Minister Abdul Ghani Kolhi, Captain Somnath Sharma, Sardari, Advocate Vinod Gupta, Vikram Vinod Wasim and other addressed a gathering of party workers after launching the membership drive at Kalakot. While asking the party workers to expedite membership drive and enroll as many people as they can including youth he said that Bharatiya Janata Party is fast becoming the largest political party of the world with maximum membership and committed voters who have pledged to build strong and vibrant India.

Accusing Congress and regional political parties of damaging the state he said that time has come to dump these organizations who always exploited the sentiments of poor and divide them on caste creed origin and religion basis Yudhvir added that this membership drive will not only strengthen the party but also strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier a large number of party workers and supporters started a membership drive in Kalakot and facilitated use women elders and others enrolling themselves with Bharatiya Janata Party. They pledged to work for the party and ensure that its programs and policies are populated town up to the village level with deserving people reaping their benefits.