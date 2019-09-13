Congress raises issues of transporters, fruit-traders of Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: JKPCC asked the government to address genuine concerns and resolve demands and issues of transporters and trading community including fruit traders of Jammu, whose huge amount is invested in Kashmir Valley with fruit growers.

Reacting to various issues and concerns expressed by transporters and trading community including fruit traders, Chief Spokesperson JKPCC, Ravinder Sharma expressed full solidarity with the business community facing hardships on account of non-extension of date of IT returns, exorbitant rates of penalties for traffic violations as well as unreasonable hike in fees and taxes fixed in the new norms and non-recovery of huge amounts of advance money provided to fruit growers in Kashmir.

Sharma said that it is unfortunate that date for Income Tax return has not been extended despite snapping of internet services, which made it impractical for all IT assesses to file returns. “It is totally unrealistic on part of Centre Govt. not to extend the date. The genuine concern of fruit traders regarding their huge funds invested in Kashmir and other trading losses should be taken care by the State and Central Government. Likewise, the demand for roll back of exorbitant hikes in fees, taxes and penalties in motor vehicle law needs to be considered, as the transport business is already in great hardships, due to faulty, economic policies and worst ever economic slowdown in the country,” Sharma said.