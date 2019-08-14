Congress questions detention of mainstream leaders

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: JKPCC criticised continued house-arrest of Raman Bhalla, former Minister and Vice President PCC and other mainstream leaders in Jammu without any justified cause.

In a statement issued here, JKPCC Chief Spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma questioned Government for illegal and unwarranted detention of mainstream leaders, especially in Jammu without any legal and political justification. He said that it is totally vindictive discriminatory attitude of the Government on political considerations. This situation in Jammu city, where over half a dozen of leaders are detained just for the reason that they belong to opposition pro-India parties, reflects mindset of the Govt, Sharma said.

JKPCC also extended greetings on eve of 72nd Independence Day, to all people of the State and country. In a message on eve of Independence Day, the JKPCC Chief Spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma, while extending greetings to fellow citizens, paid rich tributes to all those freedom fighters and countrymen, who attained martyrdom for Independence of the country. He also paid rich tributes to all those who safeguarded freedom, sovereignty and integrity of the country at the cost of their lives and to those who lost their near and dear ones.

“The party salutes all those freedom fighters, martyrs and their families and remembers their sacrifices and contributions for the nation. The day also reminds us of our duty towards nation and dreams of our forefathers, who underwent sufferings and sacrifices for a better future of coming generations in an atmosphere of complete freedom and independence of ideas, thoughts, expressions, beliefs and the way of life, without hurting sentiments, beliefs and freedom of others,” he maintained.